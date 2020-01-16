GARRETT COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland State Police arrested and charged two people in connection with burglarizing more than two dozen storage units Wednesday night in Garrett County.
Police charged 35-year-old Laura Martin and 42-year-old Robert Quinn, both of West Virginia, with second-degree burglary, fourth-degree burglary, conspiracy to commit second-degree burglary, conspiracy to commit fourth-degree burglary, fourth-degree burglary with possession of burglary tools, and malicious destruction of property of under $1,000.
Troopers responded to a storage unit facility in the 35900 block of Garrett Highway at 9:44 p.m. for a report of suspicious activity. There they found an empty car and Martin and Quinn attempting to flee the scene.
Police said Martin and Quinn were attempting to break into a storage unit using bolt cutters.
They are also suspected of burglarizing 30 storage units at the same facility on Jan. 13, according to the release.
Martin and Quinn were taken and held at the Garrett County Commissioner’s Office following their arrest.
The Maryland State Police is encouraging anyone with information regarding this investigation to contact the McHenry Barrack at 301-387-1101.
Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan