



Looking to honor the life and memory of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.? Here’s a list of events family and friends can partake in to celebrate MLK Day.

American Visionary Art Museum MLK Dare to Dream Day: located at 800 Key Highway, family and friends can enjoy a free celebration honoring Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. that includes birthday cake, a Power Patch printmaking workshop, an artist talk with Instagram star and exhibiting artist Kyle Yearwood, a poetry slam and the museum’s “The Secret Life of Earth” exhibit.

WHEN: January 18 from 10 a.m to 5 p.m.

BEE Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service and Legacy Rally: located at 100 Holliday Street, guests can honor the life of Dr. King by reflecting on the principles of racial equality and serving the greater community.

WHEN: January 20 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

B&O Railroad Museum Special Day For Train Rides: located at 901 W. Pratt Street, guests can enjoy MLK Day by taking part in a discounted round trip ride along the first commercial mile of railroad track recognized as the birthplace of American railroading.

WHEN: January 20 from 12 p.m. to 12:30 p.m.

BOPA 20th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Parade: Attendees can celebrate the life of civil rights leader and icon Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with marching bands, cheer and dance squads, street theater performers, elected officials, civic organizations and honorary grand marshal Raheem DeVaughn.

WHEN: January 20 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Civic Works MLK Day Of Service: located at 2801 St. Lo Drive, guests can honor the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. by participating in service activities across the city from cleaning community lots, to organizing book donations, to mulching and pruning vines.

WHEN: January 18 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Howard Gospel Choir of Howard University Let Freedom Sing Event: located at 1901 Mississippi Avenue, guest can honor the life and legacy of Rev. Dr. Martin L. King Jr, by enjoying a one night only experience that will feature soul-stirring pieces from the civil rights movement to traditional and contemporary gospel music.

WHEN: January 18 from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Maryland Historical Society School Is Out, History Is In: Cursive Event: located at 201 W Monument Street, children ages 8 to 14 can enjoy free admission to the museum, practice the lost art of cursive and learn how to read historical documents.

WHEN: January 20 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Port Discovery Children’s Museum Be The Light MLK Event: located at 35 Market Place, children can honor the legacy of Martin Luther King, Jr. by taking part in interactive programs and performances designed to educate, inspire and help children understand the positive impact that their actions can have based on Dr. King’s message of promoting fairness.

WHEN: January 18 through January 20 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. except for Sunday where museum hours will take place from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Reginald F. Lewis Museum MLK Day Celebration: located at 830 E Pratt Street, family and friends can enjoy a celebration honoring the legacy of Dr. King that includes special admission, a story hour, mural art project, speech from Dr. Traci Parker, talkback session of the Voices of Carmen, an urban theatrical presentation and selections by Baltimore City College Choir.

WHEN: January 20 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Smithsonian NMAAHC The People’s Holiday Event: located at 1901 Fort Place, friends and family can enjoy free admission, music, presentations and hands-on activities to celebrate the birthday of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

WHEN: January 20 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The 6th Branch 2020 MLK Day: located at 1911 E Oliver Street, guests can honor the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. by volunteering in activities across many locations in the Broadway East community that will include overgrowth removal, minor demolition, and other projects.

WHEN: January 20 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Happy MLK Day!

Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan