ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — New legislation announced on Wednesday aims to give even greater benefits to those who have fought for our nation.

The proposals released by Gov. Larry Hogan call for helping veterans and national guardsmen with schooling, jobs and even tax relief.

Hogan said the proposals are another way to show Maryland’s strong support for those who have served.

“You never gave up fighting for us, and we are not going to give up fighting for you,” Hogan said.

Active members of the Maryland National Guard may soon no longer have to worry about the cost of in-state tuition.

“We will be expanding the Maryland National Guard state tuition assistance program in order to provide up to 100 percent of the cost of any in-state tuition,” Hogan said.

Right now, the state reimburses up to half the cost of tuition for Maryland National Guardsmen.

Major Kurt Rauschenberg said the announcement is huge.

“Today is pretty monumental for us actually,” he said. “We have a lot of college students in the Maryland National Guard.”

The program helped Rauschenberg get through college debt-free.

“It’s absolutely amazing what the National Guard gave me, and with this initiative, it’s that much better,” Rauschenberg said.

Gov. Hogan also said he wants the state to recognize job licenses from other states making it easier for military families to work here.

Finally, he announced a renewed effort to eliminate all state taxes on veteran retirement income.

“No matter your age, all of your military retirement will be exempt from the state tax,” Hogan said.

The state legislature will have to review and pass these new military proposals before they can become made law.