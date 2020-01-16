



The cold air is on its way and with it comes a chance of snow on Saturday across Maryland.

The sun was out Thursday morning, but the temperatures are expected to drop and winds are expected to pick up as a cold blast of winter comes in on Friday.

WJZ’s weather team is tracking the system moving into our area.

That cold air will also bring with it some moisture. There is a potential for a wintry mix and a period of snow Saturday, which could then be followed by freezing rain and sleet in the afternoon.

A trace to an inch of snow is possible for the city with possible one to three inches possible in areas north and west of the city.

Snow and sleet are likely before 1 p.m. then it’ll be rain mixed with sleet until 4 p.m. before it turns to all rain. The system is expected to move out of the area Saturday evening.

Frederick County officials said that crews have already started to treat roads in preparation for the possible winter weather.

Highway officials caution that on average, more than 200,000 crashes occur statewide every year due to unsafe driving in snow, ice and other wet conditions.

In winter weather, motorists are reminded to drive slowly for conditions and leave space between their vehicle and others.

In Anne Arundel County, officials are opening warming centers beginning Thursday night until Wednesday morning due to the cold weather.

A full list of warming centers in the Baltimore area can be found here.

