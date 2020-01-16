Comments
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Police are searching for a missing 35-year-old Annapolis man who was last seen early Sunday morning.
Catarino Perez De Paz was last seen at around 1:45 a.m. that morning in the area of Market Space.
Police said he is 5-foot-3, 130 lbs. and was last seen wearing a black pullover and black pants.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Annapolis police at 410-268-4141.
Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan