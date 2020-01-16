  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Annapolis, Catarino Perez De Paz, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland News, Missing person, Talkers


ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Police are searching for a missing 35-year-old Annapolis man who was last seen early Sunday morning.

Catarino Perez De Paz was last seen at around 1:45 a.m. that morning in the area of Market Space.

(Photo Credit: Annapolis Police Department)

Police said he is 5-foot-3, 130 lbs. and was last seen wearing a black pullover and black pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Annapolis police at 410-268-4141.

Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan

Comments

Leave a Reply