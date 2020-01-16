Comments
OWINGS MILLS, Md. (WJZ) — A federal grand jury returned a superseding indictment, adding a charge against a man accused of threatening to attack a Baltimore County synagogue.
Back in August, Stephen Orback was charged with one count related to the threats.
Man Indicted For Making Threatening Phone Calls Against Owings Mills Synagogue
This latest indictment adds a new charge of intentionally attempting to keep people from exercising their religious beliefs.
Orback allegedly made numerous phone calls to an Owings Mills synagogue between May and July of last year, threatening to kill members of the congregation with guns, explosives and by burning the building down.
If convicted, Orback faces up to 20 years in prison.