BALTIMORE (WJZ) — May the odds ever be in the Ravens favor.

According to SuperBookUSA and Caesars Entertainment, the Ravens have the second-best odds to win the 2021 Super Bowl.

It might not matter to some Ravens fans that were disappointed that the team didn’t end up at the Super Bowl this year, but even the players said they will work harder than ever to make it to the big game next season.

The Ravens have 8-1 odds at Caesars tied with the San Francisco 49ers. Only the Kansas City Chiefs, who are in the AFC’s championship game this year, have better odds. The Chiefs are also now this year’s favorites after the Ravens loss. Baltimore was the favorite to win the Super Bowl prior to Saturday’s game.

Read more about the odds on CBS Sports. 

