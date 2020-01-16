BALTIMORE (WJZ) — May the odds ever be in the Ravens favor.
According to SuperBookUSA and Caesars Entertainment, the Ravens have the second-best odds to win the 2021 Super Bowl.
It might not matter to some Ravens fans that were disappointed that the team didn’t end up at the Super Bowl this year, but even the players said they will work harder than ever to make it to the big game next season.
2021 Super Bowl futures already out @SuperBookUSA
Chiefs 7-1
49ers 8-1
Ravens 8-1
Saints 10-1
Patriots 12-1
Steelers 12-1
Cowboys 16-1
Eagles 20-1
Packers 20-1
Seahawks 20-1
Rams 30-1
Browns 30-1
Bears 30-1
Chargers 30-1
Colts 30-1
Texans 30-1
Vikings 30-1
The Ravens have 8-1 odds at Caesars tied with the San Francisco 49ers. Only the Kansas City Chiefs, who are in the AFC’s championship game this year, have better odds. The Chiefs are also now this year’s favorites after the Ravens loss. Baltimore was the favorite to win the Super Bowl prior to Saturday’s game.
Titans 30-1
Jets 60-1
