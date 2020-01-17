Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 21-year-old man was shot and killed early Friday morning in Baltimore.
Officers were called to the 3600 block of Kenyon Avenue around 2:06 a.m. for a reported shooting.
When they arrived, the officers found a 21-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was later pronounced dead by Johns Hopkins personnel.
Detectives assumed control of the scene and are investigating.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Homicide detectives, at 410-396-2100.
Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP.