BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Drivers across Maryland saw gas prices dip this week, following more than a week of crude oil price fluctuation and geopolitical concerns between the U.S. and Iran.
Crude oil inventories decreased but gasoline supplies, including those along the east coast, increased, allowing Maryland gas prices to fall six cents in the last week.
The gas price average in Maryland today is $2.48, which is down six cents in the last week, up three cents from last month, and up 26 cents from this date last year.
Today’s national gas price average is $2.56, down three cents in the last week, up a penny in the last month and up 32 cents from this time last year.