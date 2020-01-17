BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police arrested a person they said led them on a pursuit from Baltimore County into Baltimore City Friday afternoon, officials said.
Baltimore County police said a patrol officer saw a vehicle on Trolod Court near Owings Mills that had been reported stolen last month. When the officer tried to stop the vehicle, the driver didn’t stop.
“This was a chase — a very substantial chase,” said Baltimore County Police Cpl. Shawn Vinson.
The pursuit continued into southwest Baltimore City, where the suspect reportedly bailed out of the car on Rosecroft Terrace. Police were able to bring them into custody and are interviewing them.
Baltimore City Police Department’s helicopter followed the chase for nearly 20 miles.
“The aviation unit provided an aerial description of where the suspect is and eventually officers in Baltimore City were able to take the suspect into custody,” Vinson said.
The suspect’s name has not been released. Police are looking into whether they may be involved in other crimes.