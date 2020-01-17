Viewing To Be Held Friday For Michael Kahler, Ravens Fan Who Died After Fall At M&T Bank StadiumA viewing will be held Friday afternoon for the Ravens fan who died last weekend after falling at M&T Bank Stadium.

It's A Boy! Ravens' Matthew Judon, Wife Welcome BabyThe Ravens family has grown by one; linebacker Matthew Judon and his wife welcomed a baby early Friday morning.

Ovechkin's Hat Trick Helps Capitals Beat DevilsAlex Ovechkin took a stick to the face and put three pucks in the net for a hat trick to lead the Washington Capitals past the New Jersey Devils 5-2 on Thursday night.

The Odds Are In The Ravens' Favor For A 2021 Super Bowl, According To VegasAccording to SuperBookUSA and Caesars Entertainment, the Ravens have the second-best odds to win the 2021 Super Bowl.