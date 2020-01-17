Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore’s health department has declared a Code Blue Extreme Cold Alert for Sunday night into Monday morning.
As a result, city agencies will deliver meals to at-risk seniors and conduct more cold weather education and outreach efforts, a news release from the department said.
Temperatures Sunday night are expected to drop to the low 20s.
Click here for a list of warming centers.
