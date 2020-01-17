Comments
GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — A delivery driver suffered minor injuries after being robbed in Glen Burnie Thursday night, police said.
The robbery happened around 9:50 p.m. in the 7800 block of Tall Pines Court. Police said the driver was delivering food when three men assaulted him.
The robbers got away with the victim’s vehicle, some of his property and an undisclosed amount of cash. Police said the victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment of minor injuries.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-222-6135 or the TipLine at 410-222-4700.