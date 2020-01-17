PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Prince George’s County detectives recovered 10 stolen cars and arrested 15 people in connection to multiple car warm-up thefts in the area this past week.
The suspects, both adult and juvenile, are linked to seven car warm-up theft cases where most of the cars were stolen when left running and unattended, police said.
Police recently released this video of a car warm-up theft caught on a home surveillance system in Lewisdale on January 10, 2020.
“We know it’s cold outside and it’s not pleasant to get into a cold car – but unfortunately, thieves know this too. They are targeting victims who are warming up their cars and running back inside of their homes. Please never leave your vehicle running and unattended. We can’t stress that message enough,” said Acting Captain Jordan Swonger of our Special Investigation Division.
Anyone with information on any stolen vehicle case is asked to call 301-516-3788.
Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan