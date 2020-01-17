MARYLAND WEATHERSnow Expected Saturday, Click For The Timeline
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMWJZ News @ 4PM
    4:30 PMWJZ News @ 4:30PM
    5:00 PMWJZ News @ 5PM
    5:30 PMWJZ News @ 5:30PM
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Greensboro Police Department, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland News, Michael Petyo, Talkers


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A former Maryland police chief has pleaded guilty to one count of misconduct in office.

Michael Petyo, the former chief of the Greensboro Police Department in Caroline County, made his plea Friday. He had been accused of intentionally making several factual misrepresentations in an application for one of his officers to be certified with the state.

RELATED COVERAGE:

He was sentenced to two years behind bars, which was suspended, and three years of supervised probation.

Comments

Leave a Reply