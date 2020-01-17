Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A former Maryland police chief has pleaded guilty to one count of misconduct in office.
Michael Petyo, the former chief of the Greensboro Police Department in Caroline County, made his plea Friday. He had been accused of intentionally making several factual misrepresentations in an application for one of his officers to be certified with the state.
He was sentenced to two years behind bars, which was suspended, and three years of supervised probation.