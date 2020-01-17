Comments
GREENBELT, Md. (WJZ) — A Maryland man was sentenced to 25 years in federal prison for abusive sexual contact involving two children.
Justin Paul Keener, 31, of Patuxent River was sentenced Friday.
According to his guilty plea, in November 2017, while residing at a Naval Air Station in Patuxent River, Keener sexually abused two children under the ages of 12 on multiple occasions.
The judge also ordered that, upon his release from prison, Keener must continue to register as a sex offender in the places where he resides, where he is an employee and where he is a student, as part of his lifetime supervised release.
Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan