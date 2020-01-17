



A 31-year-old Virginia man is charged in the death of his ex-wife, according to the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were called to the intersection of English Muffin Court and English Muffin Way on Jan. 11 around 2 a.m. for a report of someone lying in the roadway.

When they arrived, they found women, later identified as 30-year-old Kaitlin Nichole Roberts of Winchester, Va, with obvious signs of injury. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Virginia Man Charged With Murder After Woman Found Dead In Frederick County

The state medical examiner’s office ruled her death a homicide.

Investigators conducted interviews and collected evidence, then identified Lemuel Lee Roberts also of Winchester, Virginia as a suspect. Police later learned the suspect and victim were previously a couple and were not divorced. They have two children. Their living arrangements remain unclear.

Authorities also learned that one of Lemuel Roberts’s vehicles was found burned 11 miles from his home also on Saturday.

He was arrested on Saturday around 1 p.m. in Frederick County, Virginia on drug charges.

On Sunday, an arrest warrant for first-degree murder was issued by the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office in Maryland.

Lemuel Roberts is being held in Virginia and is awaiting extradition to the Frederick County Adult Detention Center.

This is an active homicide investigation with Virginia authorities. Police are still trying to learn the motive in this case.

Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to contact Detective Bryce McGuire at 301-600-3934 or tips can be anonymously reported at 301-600-4131.