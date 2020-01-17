ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — The Maryland Democratic Party announced on Thursday that its executive director has resigned.
Ben Smith had served in the role since his hire in December 2018 by previous party chairwoman Maya Rockeymoore Cummings.
Rockeymoore Cummings resigned in November to run for U.S. Congress in the seat previously held by her husband, the late Rep. Elijah Cummings. Yvette Lewis was elected to chair the party in December. Lewis will “guide the party” following Smith’s departure, according to a statement from party spokesman Arinze Ifekauche on Thursday.
Ifekauche didn’t list a reason for Smith’s resignation.
“Ben Smith tendered his resignation on Thursday. We appreciate his service to the Party and look forward to what he will accomplish in his future endeavors. Our newly elected Chair, Yvette Lewis, is firmly committed to guiding the Party through this season of change as we prepare ourselves for a successful 2020 Convention, Presidential Election, and a 2022 race to take back the Governor’s Mansion,” a statement read.
Smith is Maryland School of Law graduate and previously served as chairman of Baltimore City’s Democratic Central Committee, the newspaper reported.
