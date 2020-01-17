



Colder temperatures are here and on Saturday Marylanders can expect some snow around the region.

WJZ’s weather team is tracking the system moving into our area.

A wintry mix and a period of snow are expected Saturday, which could then be followed by freezing rain and sleet in the afternoon.

A trace to an inch of snow is possible for the city with possible one to three inches possible in areas north and west of the city.

“Snow totals not too impressive, but definitely a nuisance for Saturday,” said WJZ Meteorologist Chelsea Ingram. “We will transition to a mix, then rain as warm air breaks in.”

Snow totals not too impressive… but definitely a nuisance for Saturday. We will transition to a mix, then rain as warm air breaks in. @wjz pic.twitter.com/lgpqn53Iuh — Chelsea Ingram (@ChelseaWeather) January 17, 2020

Snow and sleet are likely before 1 p.m. then it’ll be rain mixed with sleet until 4 p.m. before it turns to all rain. The system is expected to move out of the area Saturday evening.

Highway officials caution that on average, more than 200,000 crashes occur statewide every year due to unsafe driving in snow, ice and other wet conditions.

In winter weather, motorists are reminded to drive slowly for conditions and leave space between their vehicle and others.

So maybe it’s a better idea to stay inside and under a blanket?

Totally subjective… but here's your wine glass forecast for the weekend 🙂 @wjz pic.twitter.com/iobbcNP0ai — Chelsea Ingram (@ChelseaWeather) January 17, 2020

