MARYLAND WEATHER:Winter Weather Advisory In Effect, Snow Forecasted For Saturday
HARFORD COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — MDTA Police seized 16,200 packages of untaxed cigarettes Thursday afternoon in Harford County on I-95.

The MDTA Police contacted agents from the Maryland Comptroller’s Office Field Enforcement Division who charged a 20-year-old Michigan man with transporting cigarettes within Maryland without the tobacco tax being paid and unlawfully possessing 16,200 unstamped tobacco products.

The total tax loss for the State of Maryland is $34,400.

The driver was taken into custody without incident and transported before a Harford County Commissioner for his initial appearance.

