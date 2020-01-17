BALTIMORE (WJZ) — An Anne Arundel County man was sentenced to 35 years in federal prison for a fentanyl distribution conspiracy and related firearms charges.
Paul Alexander, 47, of Hanover, Maryland, was sentenced on five federal charges including conspiracy to distribute fentanyl, two counts of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, possession of a firearm in relation to a drug trafficking crime and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.
The judge also ordered that Alexander forfeit more than $4 million in cash seized during the investigation, three luxury vehicles, seven Rolex watches, two Cartier bracelets with diamonds, a diamond tennis bracelet and two designer bags.
An 11-month investigation by the DEA into Alexander’s drug trafficking activities resulted in the seizure of more than 10 kilograms of fentanyl—enough fentanyl to kill 5 million people—and over $4 million in cash from Alexander’s car and apartments.