BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police need your help finding 42-year-old Jose Gutierrez.

Gutierrez was last seen Friday around 10:30 p.m. in the 3300 block of West Belvedere Avenue.

He was last seen wearing a gray sweater, gray sweatpants and a pair of white and black sneakers.

(Jose Gutierrez. Credit: Baltimore Police)

He’s 5’9, weighs 250lbs and suffers from dementia.

If anyone knows the whereabouts of Jose Gutierrez please dial 911.

Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan

