BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police need your help finding 42-year-old Jose Gutierrez.
Gutierrez was last seen Friday around 10:30 p.m. in the 3300 block of West Belvedere Avenue.
He was last seen wearing a gray sweater, gray sweatpants and a pair of white and black sneakers.
He’s 5’9, weighs 250lbs and suffers from dementia.
If anyone knows the whereabouts of Jose Gutierrez please dial 911.
Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan