Winter Weather Advisory In Effect, Snow Forecasted For Saturday
QUEEN ANNE’S COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — The Queen Anne’s County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a potential phone scam.

Officials say the caller will claim to be a deputy who is employed by the Queen Anne’s County Sheriff’s Office and advise the victim that there is an outstanding warrant for their arrest.

The caller may also attempt to convince the victim to withdraw and transfer money to a Google Pay Card or other means to transfer money without a trace.

Anyone with information on the case should contact police immediately.

