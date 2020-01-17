JESSUP, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Howard County said initial reports that a woman was allegedly abducted in Virginia and found in Jessup are “unfounded.”
Police responded to a truck stop in the 7600 block of Rappahanock Avenue around 6 a.m. after officials in Virginia said the woman may be in Jessup.
Police found the woman and a truck driver at the truck stop.
After an investigation, police said the reported abduction was “incorrect” and no charges have been filed.
A single Howard County Police remains on scene with the truck in a lot just off Assateague Dr. https://t.co/3fIiIIM6Hg pic.twitter.com/i3xr8ThWKc
— Paul Gessler (@PaulGessler) January 17, 2020
No further details were immediately available.
