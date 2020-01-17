MARYLAND WEATHERSnow Expected Saturday, Click For The Timeline
JESSUP, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Howard County said initial reports that a woman was allegedly abducted in Virginia and found in Jessup are “unfounded.”

Police responded to a truck stop in the 7600 block of Rappahanock Avenue around 6 a.m. after officials in Virginia said the woman may be in Jessup.

Police found the woman and a truck driver at the truck stop.

After an investigation, police said the reported abduction was “incorrect” and no charges have been filed.

No further details were immediately available.

