BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The 54th Super Bowl is right around the corner, and although the Ravens aren’t headed to the big game in Miami, some of the elite guests of the event will still be able to taste Baltimore through some dishes that will be served.

Connie Johnson, also known as Chef Connie, is just one of a few chefs bringing some Baltimore flavor to the Super Bowl this year.

Johnson was a top executive in the music industry in New York City until a life-changing event occurred.

“My daughter passed away, at the age of 17, and part of my grieving was to cook,” Johnson said.

In Baltimore, Johnson made her mark in the food industry through launching culinary programs in elementary schools and working as the assistant manager of food and hospitality services at the University of Maryland Medical Center’s Midtown campus.

“I think communication to people is through food,” Johnson said. “And that’s one of my missions here at the hospital is to communicate to our patients through our food and our service.”

After a seven month process, Johnson was chosen out of 179 applicants to participate in four official NFL Super Bowl events and worked with a team to develop the menu she’ll debut in Miami.

Johnson said she’s looking forward to the big game.

“Despite the fact the Ravens are not going, we chefs in Baltimore that are going are representing purple pride,” Johnson said.

Johnson isn’t the only chef headed to the Super Bowl this year to bring a taste of Baltimore to the big game. Another member of the University of Maryland Medical Center will be attending as part of Taste of the NFL, along with a few other chefs in Baltimore.