ARBUTUS, Md. (WJZ) — A viewing will be held Friday afternoon for the Ravens fan who died last weekend after falling at M&T Bank Stadium.
Michael Kahler, Jr., 30, died January 11 after stumbling on the steps while walking to his seat. He reportedly hit his head on the concrete.
His death raised concerns about the time it took for stadium officials to respond. Witnesses wrote on social media that “it seemed like an eternity” before medical help arrived.
The Ravens, however, said a SAFE Management Team member responded within two minutes and EMTs showed up within three minutes.
According to his obituary, Kahler was a certified personal trainer and a manager at Giant Foods.
The viewing is scheduled for 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Friday at Ambrose Funeral Home, 1328 Sulphur Spring Rd, Halethorpe. A funeral service is set for Saturday at 11 a.m.