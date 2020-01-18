Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 73-year-old woman who was shot in the stomach in west Baltimore earlier this month died Saturday morning, police said.
The shooting happened around 11:30 a.m. on January 6 in the 1800 block of Hollins Street. When officers arrived, they found the woman with a single gunshot wound to the stomach, police said.
She was taken to an area hospital for treatment.
Police have not released the woman’s name.
Two people were taken into custody shortly after the shooting; police described them as persons of interest.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.