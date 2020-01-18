MARYLAND WEATHER:Winter Weather Advisory In Effect, Snow Forecasted For Saturday
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:30 AMThe Henry Ford's Innovation Nation
    11:00 AMMission Unstoppable
    11:30 AMPet Vet Dream Team
    12:00 PMHope in the Wild
    12:30 PMCBS Sports Spectacular
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Hollins Street, Homicide, Local TV, Shooting, Talkers


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 73-year-old woman who was shot in the stomach in west Baltimore earlier this month died Saturday morning, police said.

The shooting happened around 11:30 a.m. on January 6 in the 1800 block of Hollins Street. When officers arrived, they found the woman with a single gunshot wound to the stomach, police said.

She was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Police have not released the woman’s name.

73-Year-Old Woman Shot In Stomach In West Baltimore, Police Say

Two people were taken into custody shortly after the shooting; police described them as persons of interest.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

Comments

Leave a Reply