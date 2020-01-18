BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Pasadena man pleaded guilty Thursday to federal charges of cyberstalking and intentional damage to a protected computer.
According to a plea agreement, Ahmad Kazzelbach, 26, and the victim began a romantic relationship and moved into a shared apartment after they had met each other through work.
The victim ultimately ended the relationship. Although Kazzelbach moved out of their shared apartment, he began a year-long scheme to harass the victim by compromising her personal online accounts, forging policy cancelation letters on behalf of her clients and filing false reports with law enforcement that resulted in the victim being arrested and incarcerated on multiple occasions.
Kazzelbach faces a maximum sentence of five years in federal prison for cyberstalking and a maximum of 10 years in federal prison for intentional damage to a protected computer.