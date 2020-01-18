Comments
ARBUTUS, Md. (WJZ) — Friends and family said their final goodbyes to Michael Kahler Jr. on Saturday.
A funeral was held for Kahler who died January 11 after stumbling on the steps while walking to his seat during the Ravens game against the Tennessee Titans. He reportedly hit his head on the concrete.
His death raised concerns about the time it took for stadium officials to respond. Witnesses wrote on social media that “it seemed like an eternity” before medical help arrived.
“He’s going to be missed by many,” a friend told WJZ. “Family, friends, coworkers. Condolences to his family and friends. I just hope for the best.”
His family said Kahler was an avid Baltimore sports fan.