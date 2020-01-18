BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It’s an age-old debate in Baltimore: is Joe Flacco elite?

NFL Network’s Peter Schrager didn’t answer that specific question, however, said that Flacco is the most under-appreciated player of the last decade.

In a segment on NFL Network, Schrager said:

“I know Joe Flacco takes a lot of criticism for what he couldn’t do, don’t forget what he could do. Joe Flacco went into Foxborough, won a playoff game. Not once, twice. Joe Flacco also went into Denver and beat Peyton Manning when Peyton Manning was maybe the most electric quarterback this NFL has ever seen that season. He also won a Super Bowl, and was a Super Bowl MVP.”

Most under appreciated player of the last decade? Joe Flacco, says @PSchrags I don’t disagree.pic.twitter.com/LXUuNKq4wF — Sarah Ellison (@sgellison) January 1, 2020

Schrager went onto say, “we love the Lamar experience, we don’t hear a lot about the Joe Flacco years anymore. I think he was right there in the conversation for best big-game quarterbacks of all-time for a while there.”

Flacco led the Ravens to a Super Bowl in 2013. During that playoff run, he threw for 1,140 yards, 11 touchdowns and no interceptions.

During his time in Baltimore, Flacco led the Ravens to a 96-67 regular-season record and four playoff appearances. He tallied 31,661 passing yards and 177 touchdowns in eight seasons with the Ravens.

The Ravens are now led by 23-year-old Lamar Jackson who was named Pro Football Writers of America MVP.

Flacco was traded to the Denver Broncos in 2019 in exchange for a fourth-round draft pick. He started in just eight games in which he threw for 1,822 yards, six touchdowns and five interceptions during an injury-shortened season.