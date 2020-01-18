



The winter weather that moved through much of the state Saturday is finally out of the area, however, there is still a cause for concern of slick spots on the roads.

Meteorologist Chelsea Ingram says that weather will improve overnight and into the morning, but there will be slick spots on the roads, mainly north and west of Baltimore City.

Weather improves overnight, but we will still have to watch for slick spots north & west.

Highway officials caution that on average, more than 200,000 crashes occur statewide every year due to unsafe driving in snow, ice and other wet conditions.

In winter weather, motorists are reminded to drive slowly for conditions and leave space between their vehicle and others.

There were multiple car accidents along Reisterstown Road near Belvedere Avenue. WJZ reached out to the fire department for information, but have not yet heard back.

Three cars also crashed on I-695 near 7A. Traffic slowed down as first responders attended to the accident.

Don’t expect temperatures to warm up anytime soon, either! Arctic air will arrive behind this current system. The coldest days next week will be Monday and Tuesday with highs in the 30s and lows in the 20s.

Arctic air arrives behind this system. Coldest days next week will be Monday & Tuesday.

