MARYLAND WEATHER:Winter Weather Advisory In Effect, Snow Forecasted For Saturday
By Marty Bass
Filed Under:Baltimore Weather, Local TV, Maryland Weather, Snow, Talkers, Weather


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Colder temperatures are here and on Saturday Marylanders can expect some snow in parts of the state.

Due to the snow chance, the National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Baltimore and points north and west from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday.

RELATED COVERAGE:

WJZ’s weather team is tracking the system moving into our area.

Latest Updates:

12:30 p.m.

Snow has arrived! Viewers in Baltimore and parts of the area north and west of the city report seeing flurries.

Share your photos with us using #BeOnWJZ.

11:30 a.m.

The cloud deck is high and temperatures are warming to the low 30s. Slowly the chance of snow is becoming less likely, but rain and sleet will move in for the afternoon and evening.

If we don’t see snow by noon, we likely won’t see any.

10 a.m.

Wondering where the snow is? It’s up there, just not down here. Radar shows snow flurries across the area but little is actually reaching the ground. There are reports of light snow west of the Baltimore metro but so far not much else.

The window for when snow could fall is closing, but that doesn’t mean we’ll dodge everything. Mixed precipitation is still possible around lunchtime which could make the roads a bit messy.

9 a.m.

This storm certainly won’t be the biggest winter weather event of the season but it will bring snow nonetheless.

Skies are gray in Baltimore and not much activity is happening just yet.

Temperatures are approaching the upper 20s.

The forecast hasn’t changed much; we’re still expecting one to two inches in Baltimore and areas north and west, with those south and east seeing an inch or less.

8 a.m.

Temperatures are in the mid- to upper-20s across the region; it’s a seasonably mild morning. We’ve had moisture aloft passing by the area but nothing significant has fallen in the Baltimore area.

When snow arrives, it will likely come as a burst.

Baltimore and points to the north and west will likely see one to two inches, with areas south and east seeing an inch or less.

The wave of snow will arrive in the morning with a transition to sleet around midday and a change to rain in the afternoon.

Friday PM

A period of snow will arrive Saturday, followed by a wintry mix of sleet then rain as warmer temperatures push into the region.

A trace to an inch of snow is possible for the city with one to two inches possible in Baltimore County and areas north.

“Snow totals (are) not too impressive, but (it’s) definitely a nuisance for Saturday,” said WJZ Meteorologist Chelsea Ingram. “We will transition to a mix, then rain as warm air breaks in.”

Highway officials caution that on average, more than 200,000 crashes occur statewide every year due to unsafe driving in snow, ice and other wet conditions.

In winter weather, motorists are reminded to drive slowly for conditions and leave space between their vehicle and others.

So maybe it’s a better idea to stay inside and under a blanket or in the spirit of Baltimore restaurant week.

Stay up-to-date with the latest forecast by downloading the WJZ weather app.

