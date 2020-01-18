



Colder temperatures are here and on Saturday Marylanders can expect some snow in parts of the state.

Due to the snow chance, the National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Baltimore and points north and west from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday.

WJZ’s weather team is tracking the system moving into our area.

12:30 p.m.

Snow has arrived! Viewers in Baltimore and parts of the area north and west of the city report seeing flurries.

11:30 a.m.

The cloud deck is high and temperatures are warming to the low 30s. Slowly the chance of snow is becoming less likely, but rain and sleet will move in for the afternoon and evening.

If we don’t see snow by noon, we likely won’t see any.

#mdwx I just ran out to refresh some coffee. (Iced coffee even in the Winter, no classic syrup but half and half.) Anyway the cloud deck is high, and moisture remains aloft. Slowly the word snow is leaving the forecast in favor or a rain sleet mix. We'll see. A temp Tweet next pic.twitter.com/ObZ2mZ3fam — Marty Bass WJZ (@MartyBassWJZ) January 18, 2020

10 a.m.

Wondering where the snow is? It’s up there, just not down here. Radar shows snow flurries across the area but little is actually reaching the ground. There are reports of light snow west of the Baltimore metro but so far not much else.

The window for when snow could fall is closing, but that doesn’t mean we’ll dodge everything. Mixed precipitation is still possible around lunchtime which could make the roads a bit messy.

#mdwx So the biggest question on everyones mind besides how the heck DID rhe Ravens lose to the Titans is this,….Where the heck is the snow? It's up there just not down here. I have had reports of snow spitting near Westminster and Waynesboro. But that is about it, for now. pic.twitter.com/srDT0X4q8o — Marty Bass WJZ (@MartyBassWJZ) January 18, 2020

9 a.m.

This storm certainly won’t be the biggest winter weather event of the season but it will bring snow nonetheless.

Skies are gray in Baltimore and not much activity is happening just yet.

Temperatures are approaching the upper 20s.

The forecast hasn’t changed much; we’re still expecting one to two inches in Baltimore and areas north and west, with those south and east seeing an inch or less.

#mdwx Just a few reports of flurries but more than an hour ago. Slowly but surely…. pic.twitter.com/FlkgCg9Gfe — Marty Bass WJZ (@MartyBassWJZ) January 18, 2020

8 a.m.

Temperatures are in the mid- to upper-20s across the region; it’s a seasonably mild morning. We’ve had moisture aloft passing by the area but nothing significant has fallen in the Baltimore area.

When snow arrives, it will likely come as a burst.

Baltimore and points to the north and west will likely see one to two inches, with areas south and east seeing an inch or less.

The wave of snow will arrive in the morning with a transition to sleet around midday and a change to rain in the afternoon.

Friday PM

A period of snow will arrive Saturday, followed by a wintry mix of sleet then rain as warmer temperatures push into the region.

A trace to an inch of snow is possible for the city with one to two inches possible in Baltimore County and areas north.

“Snow totals (are) not too impressive, but (it’s) definitely a nuisance for Saturday,” said WJZ Meteorologist Chelsea Ingram. “We will transition to a mix, then rain as warm air breaks in.”

Snow totals not too impressive… but definitely a nuisance for Saturday. We will transition to a mix, then rain as warm air breaks in. @wjz pic.twitter.com/lgpqn53Iuh — Chelsea Ingram (@ChelseaWeather) January 17, 2020

Highway officials caution that on average, more than 200,000 crashes occur statewide every year due to unsafe driving in snow, ice and other wet conditions.

In winter weather, motorists are reminded to drive slowly for conditions and leave space between their vehicle and others.

So maybe it’s a better idea to stay inside and under a blanket or in the spirit of Baltimore restaurant week.

Totally subjective… but here's your wine glass forecast for the weekend 🙂 @wjz pic.twitter.com/iobbcNP0ai — Chelsea Ingram (@ChelseaWeather) January 17, 2020

