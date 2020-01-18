ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — A part-time civilian security guard with the Anne Arundel County Sheriff’s Office was fired Friday for allegedly misusing a department radio system.
The former employee, Harry Neisser, reportedly interjected over the radio during a call for service at the Arnold Post Office Thursday afternoon.
The sheriff’s office said Neisser was off-duty and had taken a radio home without authorization. When a call to check on a vehicle came in, Neisser reportedly got on the radio and said he was a Sheriff’s unit and was on the scene.
Neisser then told a dispatcher the vehicle was gone, the sheriff’s office said. A county police officer then arrived and found the vehicle and a person inside who needed medical attention. That person was later arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia.
In a news release, Sheriff Jim Fredericks called Neisser’s actions unacceptable.
“The actions of the employee were unauthorized and could have jeopardized the police investigation, and that is unacceptable,” he said.