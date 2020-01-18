



Looking to uncover all that Mount Washington has to offer? Get to know this Baltimore neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a Cajun restaurant to a ceramic arts center.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Mount Washington, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results:

1. Ethel’s Creole Kitchen

Topping the list is a cocktail bar and Cajun spot. Ethel’s Creole Kitchen offers soul food and more. Located at 1615 Sulgrave Ave., it’s the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 259 reviews on Yelp.

The spot also offers gumbo and slow-roasted baby back ribs.

2. Chiyo Sushi

Next up is Japanese spot Chiyo Sushi, situated at 1619 Sulgrave Ave. With 4.5 stars out of 149 reviews on Yelp, it’s proven to be a local favorite.

Thrillist named this spot one of the top places to eat in Baltimore. Look for its specialty dragon roll, as well as the udon noodle bowl.

3. Baltimore Clayworks

And art gallery and school, Baltimore Clayworks, is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 5707 Smith Ave., five stars out of 10 reviews.

This ceramic arts center features studios, galleries and a shop, along with children and adult art classes.

