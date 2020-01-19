Comments
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WJZ) — Metropolitan police in Washington, D.C. are searching for a 16-year-old mother and her six-month-old who were last seen Friday.
Shanyah Ford and her son, Symir Ford, were last seen in the 1400 block of Girard Street in Northwest D.C.
Symir is 15 lbs, with dark brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a red, white and black jacket, blue jeans and an orange shirt.
Shanyah is 5’1″, 120 lbs with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black shiny puffy jacket, black shirt and blue jeans.
Anyone with information should call (202) 727-9099/text 50411, police said.