  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMNFL Playoffs Tennessee Titans @ Kansas City Chiefs
    6:30 PMWJZ Sunday News @ 6:30PM
    7:00 PM60 Minutes
    8:00 PMNCIS
    9:00 PMFBI
    View All Programs
Filed Under:DC, Local TV, Missing, Northwest DC, Talkers

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WJZ) — Metropolitan police in Washington, D.C. are searching for a 16-year-old mother and her six-month-old who were last seen Friday.

Shanyah Ford and her son, Symir Ford, were last seen in the 1400 block of Girard Street in Northwest D.C.

Credit: Metropolitan Police Department

Symir is 15 lbs, with dark brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a red, white and black jacket, blue jeans and an orange shirt.

Shanyah is 5’1″, 120 lbs with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black shiny puffy jacket, black shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information should call (202) 727-9099/text 50411, police said.

Comments

Leave a Reply