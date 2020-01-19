Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Some baby strollers sold at popular stores including Target and Amazon are being recalled, from the company “Baby Trend.”
The products are four mini strollers from the Tango line.
Officials said there are hinge joints that can release and collapse under pressure, which can pose a falling hazard to children.
Contact the company for a refund or replacement.