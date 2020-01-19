  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE (AP/WJZ) — Amtrak has apologized to a civil rights attorney after she said she was asked to give up her seat on a train at the start of Martin Luther King Jr. weekend.

Sherrilyn Ifill described the incident — which sparked outrage from observers who drew comparisons to the indignities black civil rights icons once faced — in a series of weekend tweets.

An Amtrak spokesman said the company apologized for the incident and its slow response.

The spokesman said the company is looking into the matter to prevent similar situations in the future.

