BALTIMORE (AP/WJZ) — Amtrak has apologized to a civil rights attorney after she said she was asked to give up her seat on a train at the start of Martin Luther King Jr. weekend.
Sherrilyn Ifill described the incident — which sparked outrage from observers who drew comparisons to the indignities black civil rights icons once faced — in a series of weekend tweets.
I’ve made clear I’m not moving. https://t.co/fCtXIMqXMd
— Sherrilyn Ifill (@Sifill_LDF) January 17, 2020
Just me. She said she has ppl “getting on at other stops.” I said I’m getting off at the next stop. “Please follow me,” she said. “I’ve found a seat for you.” What???? No. https://t.co/sycTzrc7uw
— Sherrilyn Ifill (@Sifill_LDF) January 17, 2020
W/regard to the @AmtrakOIG’s claim that they tried to reach me, I explained to the officials the embarrassing absurdity. Obviously they could have replied to my tweets. They also emailed the ticket for train 80 to me yesterday. I receive emailed tix from Amtrak every week.
— Sherrilyn Ifill (@Sifill_LDF) January 18, 2020
An Amtrak spokesman said the company apologized for the incident and its slow response.
So I’ve spoken with various officials at @Amtrak (COO, Last night’s incident is being investigated. They have apologized in private. But until a few moments ago I had not received an acknowledgment or public expression of concern – a courtesy routinely extended to customers.
— Sherrilyn Ifill (@Sifill_LDF) January 18, 2020
The spokesman said the company is looking into the matter to prevent similar situations in the future.