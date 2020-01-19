BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Health Commissioner Letitia Dzirasa has extended the previous Code Blue Extreme Cold Alert for Baltimore City through Tuesday morning.
“With dangerously cold temperatures expected, I am extending the Code Blue Extreme Cold declaration through Tuesday morning. I encourage residents to stay indoors,” said Baltimore City Health Commissioner Letitia Dzirasa. “Please be sure to check on neighbors who may be at risk to ensure they have heat and power, and take care to shelter pets.”
There have been three reported cold weather-related deaths in Baltimore City so far this Code Blue Extreme Cold season.
A Code Blue Extreme Cold Alert usually means there is an increased risk for cold injuries or even death when temperatures, including wind chill, are expected to be 13 degrees or below or when other conditions are severe enough to cause concern for a real threat to life or the health of vulnerable Baltimore citizens.
The department encourages those who can stay inside to do so, and those who don’t have that option to look for warming centers or shelters around the area.
LIST | Warming Centers Open In Baltimore Area
Drink plenty of fluids, they said, and always wear multiple layers of loose-fitting clothing and cover your head when outside.
For more information about Baltimore City’s Code Blue Extreme Cold Plan, visit the Health Department’s website.