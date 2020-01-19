Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating a shooting in Northwest Baltimore that injured one man earlier Sunday afternoon.
Officers responded to the 3000 block of West Belvedere Avenue at around 3:58 p.m., where they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds to the upper and lower body.
Police quickly had to apply a tourniquet to the victim’s leg until medics arrived to the scene. He was taken to an area hospital where his condition is unknown.
Northwest District detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2466 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.