BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The nation will celebrate the life of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. on Monday.
But here in Baltimore, the festivities started early.
The Union Baptist Church Choir kicked off the holiday with a concert at the B&O Railroad Museum on Sunday.
The Union Baptist Church has a proud history of being involved with the Civil Rights Movement, dating back to 1892.