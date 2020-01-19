  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMFBI
    10:00 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    12:35 AMThe Listener
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Dr. Martin Luther King, Local TV, Martin Luther King Day, Maryland, Maryland News, Union Baptist Church


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The nation will celebrate the life of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. on Monday.

But here in Baltimore, the festivities started early.

The Union Baptist Church Choir kicked off the holiday with a concert at the B&O Railroad Museum on Sunday.

LIST | Where You Can Go To Celebrate MLK Day

The Union Baptist Church has a proud history of being involved with the Civil Rights Movement, dating back to 1892.

Comments

Leave a Reply