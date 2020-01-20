Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Baltimore Weather, cold weather death, Local TV, Maryland Weather, Talkers, Winter


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A tenth person has died due to cold weather in Maryland during the 2019-2020 reporting period, the latest report from the state’s health department shows.

The latest death was a man between the ages of 45 and 64 in Baltimore.

All ten victims were men 45 years old or older; four were suspected or presumed to be homeless. The deaths reportedly occurred in December and January.

In total, 51 people died from the cold during the 2018-2019 reporting period, the health department said.

