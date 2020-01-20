Comments
ELKTON, Md. (WJZ) — An accidental house fire in Cecil County left two dogs dead late Sunday afternoon, Maryland State Fire said Monday.
The fire began shortly after 2:30 p.m. in the bedroom of a single-story house on Knights Corner Road in Elkton.
The Chesapeake City Volunteer Fire Company responded with 30 firefighters, and it took about 20 minutes to get the fire under control.
The cost of the fire is estimated at around $50,000 total, half in structure and half in contents of the house, officials said.
Two dogs died in the fire.
Maryland State Fire Marshals said the fire was accidental, and was caused by an “unspecified electrical event.”
The family is being helped by the Red Cross.