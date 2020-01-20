WATCH LIVEDC Ceremony Honors Life Of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMWJZ News @ 4PM
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore County, firearms, Guns, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland News, Talkers

BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD. (WJZ) — The Baltimore County Council is expected to vote Tuesday on a sweeping proposal to require more security at gun shops and gun shows.

The bill, known as the Secure All Firearms Effectively, or SAFE Act, would create a new license for firearms stores and temporary gun shows in the county.

Those shops and shows wouldn’t be able to have or sell firearms without the license.

It was inspired by gun shop burglaries in recent years. Opponents said it will create a financial burden on gun shop businesses.

Comments

Leave a Reply