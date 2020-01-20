Comments
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD. (WJZ) — The Baltimore County Council is expected to vote Tuesday on a sweeping proposal to require more security at gun shops and gun shows.
The bill, known as the Secure All Firearms Effectively, or SAFE Act, would create a new license for firearms stores and temporary gun shows in the county.
Those shops and shows wouldn’t be able to have or sell firearms without the license.
It was inspired by gun shop burglaries in recent years. Opponents said it will create a financial burden on gun shop businesses.