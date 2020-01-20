BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore residents are honoring the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr with a parade and a day of service.
The annual parade started at noon downtown.
“We’re all we got. We’re all we need!” #MLK2020 @wjz pic.twitter.com/KqL0SNWW55
— Max McGee (@MaxMcGeeTV) January 20, 2020
Several roads will be closed around the city to accommodate paradegoers.
Also around the city, volunteers will honor King’s life with a day of service.
Civics Works will be hosting a day of service starting at 8:30 a.m.
"The time is always right to do what is right." MLK
Are you or your group looking for a great volunteering opportunity. Sign up today for our 2020 MLK Day of Service. Together with partners like @secondchanceinc @theloadingdockinc @ymca we can do what i… https://t.co/zkbH0DLyuF pic.twitter.com/HSvrA3hic3
— Civic Works, Inc. (@CivicWorksInc) January 7, 2020
How are you spending this day of service in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.?
Here at Glen Mar United Methodist Church… over a thousand community members of all ages are packing 100,000 meals for #TerpsAgainstHunger.
Story tonight on @wjz!#MLKDay pic.twitter.com/p32GM79r5k
— Amy Kawata TV (@AmyKawata) January 20, 2020
There are several other events around the city.
Gov, Larry Hogan remembered King with this tweet: “Today, as we remember the life that Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. led, the message he shared, the change he fought for, and the dream for the future he envisioned, let us also embrace our shared role in changing Maryland, our nation, and our world for the better.”
