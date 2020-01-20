  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore residents are honoring the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr with a parade and a day of service.

The annual parade started at noon downtown.

 

Several roads will be closed around the city to accommodate paradegoers.

Also around the city, volunteers will honor King’s life with a day of service.

Civics Works will be hosting a day of service starting at 8:30 a.m.

There are several other events around the city.

Gov, Larry Hogan remembered King with this tweet: “Today, as we remember the life that Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. led, the message he shared, the change he fought for, and the dream for the future he envisioned, let us also embrace our shared role in changing Maryland, our nation, and our world for the better.”

