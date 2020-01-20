WATCH LIVEDC Ceremony Honors Life Of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore residents are honoring the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr with a parade and a day of service.

The annual parade will start at noon downtown. The parade will start at the intersection of Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard and Eutaw Street, and will proceed south along Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard to end on Baltimore Street between Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. and Poppleton Street.

Several roads will be closed around the city to accommodate paradegoers.

Also around the city, volunteers will honor King’s life with a day of service.

Civics Works will be hosting a day of service starting at 8:30 a.m.

 

