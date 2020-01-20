



On January 25, families around the world take part in the celebrations for Lunar New Year. To kick off the 15 days of celebration, Chinese families gather at home or at a favorite restaurant on New Year’s Eve for a reunion dinner, often featuring noodles for longevity, fish for prosperity and dumplings for wealth.

If you’re looking for a feast to celebrate the Year of the Rat with friends and family, Hoodline has crunched the numbers to find the top Chinese restaurants in Baltimore, based on Yelp ratings and our own methodology. Happy Lunar New Year!

1. China House

Topping the list is China House. Located at 2233 Eastern Ave. in Canton, the Chinese spot is the highest-rated Chinese restaurant in Baltimore, boasting four stars out of 171 reviews on Yelp.

2. Sunny Carry Out

Next up is Pigtown’s Sunny Carry Out, situated at 758 Washington Blvd. With four stars out of 68 reviews on Yelp, the Chinese spot has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Asian Taste

And Frankford’s Asian Taste, located at 5441 Belair Road, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Chinese spot four stars out of 55 reviews.

4. Peking Court

Peking Court, a Chinese spot in Woodmere, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 12 Yelp reviews. Head over to 5421 Reisterstown Road to see for yourself.

5. China Wok

Finally, over in Ellwood Park, check out China Wok, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 10 reviews on Yelp. You can find the popular spot at 200 N. Highland Ave.

