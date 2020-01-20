Comments
TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Former Maryland National Guard leader Gen. Linda Singh was hired at Towson University.
TU President Kim Schatzel appointed Singh as the Leader-in-Residence. She will start in her new role on Jan. 22.
“General Singh brings expertise that will further position Towson University and our students to lead in a global environment,” President Schatzel said. “In this role, she will act as a catalyst and resource with leadership programs across the institution and contribute to the university’s innovative approach to leadership development.”
The LIR program helps the university bring nationally recognized leaders to share their insights with students, staff and faculty across campus.
Singh was the first female and African-American general of the National Guard in Maryland.
