ELLICOTT CITY, Md. (WJZ) — Foodies in the Baltimore area have another chance to try some new restaurants or enjoy an old favorite: Howard County Restaurant Weeks officially kicked off Monday.
Dozens of restaurants are taking part in the tradition, offering special deals ranging from a two-course lunch for $15 to a four-course dinner for $45.
County Executive Calvin Ball is set to mark the event Tuesday afternoon at Aida Wine Bistro in Columbia.
Howard County Restaurant Weeks runs through February 2. For more information, click here.
Baltimore County Restaurant Week began Friday and runs through February 1.