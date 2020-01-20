Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The cold weather has settled into Baltimore.
The cold temperatures will continue into Tuesday with the lows Monday night in the teens.
Code Blue Extreme Cold Alert Extended Through Tuesday Morning In Baltimore
Then on Wednesday, the temperature will be slightly milder and warm-up continues into the weekend.
Rain is forecasted for the weekend.
