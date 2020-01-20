PASADENA, Md. (WJZ) — A Pasadena man was arrested late Sunday night after he fired rounds into the ground outside his home and then barricaded himself inside for a period of time.
Officers responded to the 7700 block of Sauerbacker Avenue in Pasadena at around 10:20 p.m. for a report of shots fired.
They learned that the suspect, Thomas William Cregon, had left his home and fired at least three rounds into the ground after a verbal fight with a neighbor.
Before officers arrived, he had retreated back into the home, police said. When the Special Operations Section responded, the suspect eventually left the home and was arrested.
36-year-old Cregon is charged with first-degree assault, second-degree assault, reckless endangerment and discharging a firearm within 100 yards of a residence.